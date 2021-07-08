  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

This news became available this week, and the accident happened in June 2011 when a flock of seagulls hit a Satã flight during take-off.

The video below explains what happened and how the pilot saved the life of all those on board.
%d bloggers like this: