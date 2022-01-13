Fire in a cafe on Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas generates a huge fire department and PSP

A fire in a cafe located on Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas generated a huge event tonight, mobilizing two fire brigades to the scene.

It was a fire in the establishment ‘Gosto Disto’, located between commercial shops and residential accommodation.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and the Sapadores in Funchal are on site, as well as the Public Security Police.

As far as the DIÁRIO was able to ascertain, the fire took place after the establishment was closed, so there are no reports of injuries, and may have been caused by a short circuit.

Like this: Like Loading...