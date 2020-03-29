Passengers who disembarked at Madeira Airport have already arrived at Hotel Vila Galé Santa Cruz.

These are the 83 passengers who arrived in the Region today on the easyJet A320 flight from London.

It is recalled that the only flight to Madeira this Sunday, an A320 from easyJet, from London, landed at that airport with 83 passengers on board, including 4 children.

As the DIARY firsthand revealed today, the Regional Government decided to request three more hotels to quarantine passengers arriving on the island of Madeira, through the airport, and who do not have a sanitary justification for doing so.

Namely: Hotel D. Pedro, in Machico, Vila Galé, in Santa Cruz, and Quinta do Sol, in Funchal.