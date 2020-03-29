Madeira will intensify the restrictive measures because it understands that sufficient security conditions are not yet in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus. All are effective as of 00:00 on March 31.

Here are the measures:

1 – Economic activities. From March 31. Cessation of all non-essential economic activities, such as construction.

2 – Suspicious cases. Mandatory confinement for 14 days for all suspected cases in hotels. No going home before the 14 days.

3 – Number of passengers: Reduction of the number of passengers disembarked by the maximum number of 100 passengers per week. They will comply with the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

4 – Reorganization of the health system. Mobility between existing health units is prevented to prevent spread.

5 – Reinforcement of circulation measures and avoid gatherings of more than two people.

