The Regional Government has announced that tobacco shops and newsagents will close from midnight on 31 March. The sale of newspapers and magazines should only happen through home distribution, taking the necessary security precautions.

The announcement was made this afternoon, by Miguel Albuquerque, at a press conference taking place at Quinta Vigia.

In view of this decision, DIÁRIO recalls that it has special monthly and quarterly campaigns in place and will soon take a position on the subject.