A tourist found a man between the age of 35-45 hanged this morning on the beach of Porto Santo at Praia Ribeiro Salgado.

The alert was given at 7am this morning, with ambulance and firefighters arriving at the scene followed by PSP and Maritime police who are responsible for the space.

It was only in the news yesterday that suicides have risen sharply this year, with over 20 in Madeira this year so far.