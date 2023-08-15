No water again in Ponta do Sol and Ribeira Brava

Some of my blog readers have asked if I know why there is a lack of water in their area, it’s highlighted in the news almost everyday at the monent, as it is again today with a head line on the front of the Diário Notícias.

Canhas seems to be the hot spot in Ponta do Sol, where taps have been dry for three evenings running now.

Ribeira Brava in some parts seems to be having the same problem, also Santa Cruz on my side of the island, as in Gaula on Sunday they had the fire brigade out with their tanks supplying water to residents.

If I remember, Ponta do Sol had this same problem last year, and I think they blamed it on the low water reserves in Rabaçal, which might be the case.

But it seems these areas are having a huge amount of building of new houses, and the system just can’t keep up with the demand, especially if all these new properties have swimming pools to fill.

Are you affected from not having water for days on end, put your comments below.

