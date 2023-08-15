No water again in Ponta do Sol and Ribeira Brava

Some of my blog readers have asked if I know why there is a lack of water in their area, it’s highlighted in the news almost everyday at the monent, as it is again today with a head line on the front of the Diário Notícias.

Canhas seems to be the hot spot in Ponta do Sol, where taps have been dry for three evenings running now.

Ribeira Brava in some parts seems to be having the same problem, also Santa Cruz on my side of the island, as in Gaula on Sunday they had the fire brigade out with their tanks supplying water to residents.

If I remember, Ponta do Sol had this same problem last year, and I think they blamed it on the low water reserves in Rabaçal, which might be the case.

But it seems these areas are having a huge amount of building of new houses, and the system just can’t keep up with the demand, especially if all these new properties have swimming pools to fill.

Are you affected from not having water for days on end, put your comments below.

  1. You hit the nail on the head Tobi, all around us every patch of ground seems to be sprouting another concrete carbuncle [lovely inside but a blot on the landscape] 3/4 bedrooms, many ensuite and swimming pools all need more water, and we don’t have it! Couple that with the AL increase where most are on holiday and don’t care until they don’t have water, then it’s the owners fault and responsibility. I don’t understand the fascination of vast concrete “gardens” that appear to be hosed down every day, I water our terrace/pots every 2 or 3 days it’s sufficient and havn’t lost a thing. For those of us who remember “bath night” when we were growing up, we didn’t have any thought of every day baths and I don’t remember going down with anything nasty, even in this hot weather a shower a day is sufficient. We should all ask ourselves if it is necessary before wasting this precious commodity…the island’s workforce should expect priority.

