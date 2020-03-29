The mandatory confinement imposed as of March 31 was explained as a necessary measure because some were not complying with safety standards.

Albuquerque understands that it is because of several cases that have come to his attention, in which “some of the infected citizens have failed to fulfill their isolation obligations”, which will force 14 days’ confinement to all who show symptoms or disembark in the Region.

He also said that various activities will cease, including “workshops and inspection center”, but will continue to be able to work spaces that make meals in a takeaway regime.

From JM