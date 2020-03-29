Porto Santo made known the first positive case of covid-19.

The confirmation was made known by the director of the island’s Health Center, Rogério Correia. The victim, according to the doctor’s statements to Rádio Praia, is a hotel worker. The worker will have been infected by a tourist. It is isolated and if people comply with the quarantine guidelines, everything will be resolved. The contacts that the person had were few. At this stage, Rogério Correia asks for the rules to be complied with. For everyone else, confinement is increasingly mandatory. “Stay at home!”, Appeals Rogério Correia, admitting that, from this person’s contacts, one or the other case may arise. The patient is well and has almost no symptoms. It is a clinical situation that can evolve without requiring any approach, other than symptomatic control.