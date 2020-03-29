Miguel Albuquerque confirmed moments ago that there have been some cases where infected or suspected Covid-19 violated mandatory isolation rules.

This time, the infraction occurred in a supermarket in Ribeira Brava, when an employee of the store from Ponta do Sol, closed yesterday after confirming a positive Covid-19 case, he did not comply with the mandatory quarantine and tried to enter the space.

It was the management itself that requested the rapid intervention of the PSP, who confirmed the non-compliance, accompanying him off-site.

