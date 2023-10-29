MADEIRA UNDER ORANGE WARNING DUE TO HEAVY RAIN UNTIL 3PM THIS SUNDAY

Please note all walking trails, and levadas are closed today.

Madeira is under orange warning today due to heavy rain until 3 pm.

For this Sunday, the IPMA predicts very cloudy skies, gradually decreasing in cloudiness from the afternoon onwards, with rain, sometimes heavy, turning to showers, generally light, from the afternoon onwards and which will be more frequent in the highlands and northern slopes of the island of Madeira.

There will also be a chance of thunderstorms until early afternoon.

The wind will be moderate to strong (30 to 45 km/h) from the south/southwest, sometimes with gusts of up to 70 km/h, gradually becoming weak to moderate (10 to 30 km/h) from the north from the afternoon onwards .

A small rise in temperature is still expected.

From Jornal Madeira

