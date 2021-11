An outbreak of covid-19 affects a nursing home in Gaula.

The situation is already being monitored by the health authority and was addressed by the regional secretary of Health this morning in the Madeiran Parliament.

Pedro Ramos, when asked about the importance of the third dose in combating the spread of the virus, said that the situation in the elderly home in Gaula is the best example of the need to reinforce vaccination.

This will add to the cases today making for much higher cases.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...