Flu Vaccines Exhausted Again

The flu vaccines are exhausted in Madeira after having been administered more than 18 thousand doses in the vaccination campaign that started on September 27th, informed today the Regional Government.

“Since the beginning of the influenza vaccination campaign in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM), September 27, 2021, more than 18,000 vaccines have been administered, which makes up the total number of vaccines already received in Madeira”, reads. in a note distributed by the office of the Secretary of Health of the archipelago.

In the document, the health authorities of the autonomous region highlight the “strong adherence” shown by the population to this type of vaccine, which contributed to their supply being “quickly depleted”.

The note said that the region has scheduled the order of more vaccines during this week.

