Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government, said today that great music shows can take place, but they have to obey the rules.

In a press conference held today, the government official pointed out that concerts with more than 100 people must ensure quick testing, entrance control, validation of tests and social distancing at the venue.

“That’s good news and I’m looking forward to seeing a show myself,” he said.

“There cannot be consumption of alcoholic beverages in the standing space, nor can there be a concentration of people in an unorganized manner and the organization is responsible for doing this”, he pointed out.

