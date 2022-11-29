29-YEAR-OLD MADEIRAN COMMANDS NAVY SHIP

Ana Beatriz Pão, born in Machico, is currently the commander of the Cassiopeia Rapid Inspection Launch of the Navy.

This time, under the heading ‘Our faces, our stories’ of this branch of the Armed Forces, the story of this Madeiran second lieutenant is shared.

About the position she takes on the ship she coordinates, Ana Beatriz Pão reiterates that “it is a great honor and a great professional challenge”.

“For a Navy-class officer, commanding a ship has special meaning. I think commanding a ship is the most desired position for a Navy-class officer since she joined. I am very flattered to receive such a unique opportunity and it will certainly be a phase full of personal, professional growth and knowledge that I will always carry with me throughout my career”.

Lieutenant Ana Pão, who joined the Navy in 2012, attended the Basic and Secondary School of Machico and the Francisco Franco Secondary School, along with the practice of figure skating at the Machico Sports Association.

Now, the officer ventures into other sports, whenever the missions allow, such as surfing and longboard, as she made herself known in this section.

From Jornal Madeira

