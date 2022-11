The Parish Council of Monte reported today that its services are closed, after its facilities were robbed.

In a statement, this local authority said that the PSP had already taken care of the incident.

“As soon as possible we will reopen services (including telephone service)”, assured the board.

The president of the Junta, Idalina Silva, also confirmed a few moments ago that the Judiciary Police and the PSP are at the scene.

From Jornal Madeira

