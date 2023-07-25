First Ikea studio in Madeira opens at La Vie

As reported by DIÁRIO, La Vie Funchal was the shopping center chosen by Ikea Portugal to open the first Planning and Ordering Studio in the Autonomous Region of Madeira. The Planning and Ordering Studio in Madeira opens this autumn, between September and December, was revealed today by Widerproperty.

The space “will have about 367 m2, where, through personalized service, the customer has the possibility to plan the different rooms of the house and order all the products from the IKEA range”, reveals Widerproperty, the entity that manages La Vie, in a note issued. The process will then be complemented by Click and Collect, transport, delivery and/or assembly services, he explains.

This will be the tenth space of this format that the brand opens in Portugal, after the recent opening in Vila Nova de Gaia.

The team that will integrate the IKEA Planning and Ordering Studio in Madeira will be part of an intensive training process at the Lisbon units. The recruitment process for the new space in Funchal will take place over the next few weeks, and applications must be submitted here: ikea.pt/trabalharnaikea..

With this new opening, IKEA will have a total of 11 Planning and Ordering Studios in the country and islands. The brand of Swedish origins will also open the first Planning and Order Studio in the center of Lisbon (Avenida da República) later this summer.

