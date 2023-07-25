‘Classics in Magnolia’ with 37 on display

The annual ‘Classics in Magnolia’ event will take place Saturday and Sunday at Quinta Magnolia. This IV edition will be dedicated to the 40s of the 20th century.

This year, according to the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, a total of 37 classics, 30 cars, three motorcycles and four bicycles will be on display.

The novelties of this edition are motorcycles and bicycles.

It should be noted that the gatherings will be broadcast by TSF-Madeira.

The exhibition – which appeared in 2020 – aims to honor all those who are dedicated to the preservation of classic vehicles and who contribute to the affirmation of this heritage.

The presentation of the event took place this morning in the gardens of Quinta Magnólia.

See the program

July 29th – Saturday

10:00 – Opening of the venue

10:00 am to 8:00 pm – Diverse entertainment

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Talk about classic cars

12:00 Moment – ​​Silent cinema

12:20 – Aerial and dance performance

2 pm – Saxophonist Francisco Andrade

3:45 pm – 1940s show

17h00 – Jazz Trio Melro Preto concert

7:00 pm – Tiago Sena concert

22h00 – Closing of the enclosure

July 30th – Sunday

10:00 – Opening of the venue

10:00 am to 7:00 pm – Diverse entertainment

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Tertulia

12:00 Moment – ​​Silent cinema

12:20 – Aerial and dance performance

2 pm – Saxophonist Francisco Andrade

3:45 pm – 1940s show

6:00 pm – Eurico Martins Quartet Concert

20:00 – Closing of the enclosure

The public will thus have the opportunity to appreciate several relics, in a weekend where there will be plenty of entertainment, extras dressed in period clothes, gatherings and car and lounge areas.

Watch the promotional video of the event:

