Ferry passing by Caniço de Baixo

Ferry passing by Caniço de BaixoTobi Hughes·12th October 2024Madeira News As mentioned in a previous blog post, the ferry Lobo Marinho returns early today due to the rough seas. Getting into Funchal port at 2.30 pm instead of the usual 8.30pm. Im just glad I'm not on it this week…