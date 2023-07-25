Machico Gastronomic Festival

Machico Gastronomic FestivalTobi Hughes·25th July 2023Madeira News One of the best gastronomic festivals on the Island, kicks off in Machico this Friday running for 10 nights. Also this week another huge party is the Semana do Mar in Porto Moniz which started yesterday. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related