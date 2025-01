As has happened in previous years, Câmara de Lobos will celebrate the beginning of 2025 in a sweet and special way.

On January 5th, Praça da Autonomia, in the city center, will be the stage to celebrate with a mega king cake.

The event will take place from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and promises to be a mix of tradition, conviviality and flavor.

From Jornal Madeira

