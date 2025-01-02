Three vehicles involved in accident – Happy new year…

Start of the year and already all the idiots are out. It must be one of the most frustrating things on this island with the amount of accidents with early morning and early evening accidents. Slow the F@#% down and keep in your lanes, if you can’t drive properly start the new year by taking the bloody bus and do us all a favour. Rant over…..

This morning, a traffic accident took place on the expressway, in the Cancela area, involving three vehicles, in a chain reaction collision.

According to JM, the accident only resulted in material damage and the Public Security Police are on site taking charge of the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...