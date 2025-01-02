Three vehicles involved in accident – Happy new year…

Start of the year and already all the idiots are out. It must be one of the most frustrating things on this island with the amount of accidents with early morning and early evening accidents. Slow the F@#% down and keep in your lanes, if you can’t drive properly start the new year by taking the bloody bus and do us all a favour. Rant over…..

This morning, a traffic accident took place on the expressway, in the Cancela area, involving three vehicles, in a chain reaction collision.

According to JM, the accident only resulted in material damage and the Public Security Police are on site taking charge of the incident.

  1. Apparent.y safety is not a priority and trafic signs are decoration, if you drive the indicated speed you are in multiple cases victim of your follower, or passed by and causing an agression in front of you, a system with smart camera having identification Recognition and automatic penalties will serve to stop this way of driving and parking , the mentality of missing of public resposability you also find in the environmental behavior …

  2. 👏 pour la diatribe….c’est malheureusement la réalité…entre ceux qui roulent à 40 dans les tunnels et ceux qui dépassent n’importe où où roulent à des vitesses excessives 🤦‍♀️

  4. Because they never use there bloody indicators, tailgating, brake testing others behind them. Parking on a main road with spaces just meters away. I never saw such terrible drivers in my life, absolutely useless idiots.

