Thanks to Brian Griffiths for these photos taken November last year.

I took a few shots of some work going on up on Levada do Paul. (On the other side of the road from Rabaçal )

There are teams cutting and layering the invasive broom and gorse .

They are putting in lines of posts and layering what has been cut almost creating terracing giving light and room for planting native plants.

I am no botanist but I saw native pines , Pride of Madeira , and tree heather having been planted.

I would recommend the display in the Quinta da Junta garden in Santo da Serra where I learned about a lot of the invasive plant species and what is being gone to control them.

What I have always known as “ the lonesome pine” on this levada now has lots of little pines planted around it as well .

