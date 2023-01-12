Airport resurfacing

From the airport Facebook Page and that’s to Duarte for linking me.

Due to the closure of the Rent-a-Car Park for resurfacing and work on Rua dos Parques, there may be constraints on car circulation in the area.

The Rent Cars will be temporarily located at P1, so we inform you there could be possible delays in the area over the next few days, as other roads will also be resurfaced

The online booking platform is also closed for parking until the end of the work in progress, except for reservations at park 7.

Might well be worth leaving an extra 30 mins early.

