Madeira: Why I choose this jet lag–free holiday island for my honeymoon

Traditionally a favourite among retirees, the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira is attracting new custom with good-value hotels, budget meals and plenty of action.

As I’m jerked by the tug and tighten of the harness straps around my shoulders, a voice shouts into the back of my helmet, “When I say run, run!” Above are blue skies and ahead is a cliff-edge and a 1,000-foot fall.

“Run!” I start running, my feet and heart pounding. And then we’re in the air, laughing, gently circling and swooping. My legs are dangling….

