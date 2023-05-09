Improvements at Porto Santo Airport, will help with wind situations.

“Against the wind, nothing can be done”, said the President of the Regional Government, a few moments ago, during his visit to a building reclassified as Local Accommodation, in the center of Machico.

In the company of the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture and the mayor of Machico, Miguel Albuquerque said that ANA will soon present the works for the new Porto Santo Airport. The final project should be presented at the end of this month and everything is on track so that said infrastructure can accommodate those that are diverted to Ilha Dourada. With an improved platform, visitors can wait there for the wind conditions to improve or travel to Madeira aboard the Lobo Marinho.

From Jornal Madeira

A larger and faster boat service will be a lot better as well, not only for these situations, but for people who want to travel to and from Madeira and Porto Santo.

Those living in Porto Santo can only travel at night by boat to Madeira, meaning a 2 night stay for one day on Madeira, unless they take the Binter flight in the morning to Madeira.

