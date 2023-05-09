Passengers who diverted to Porto Santo report chaotic situation

RTP had access to a report by a passenger on the Binter flight, between Gran Canaria and Madeira, which ended up diverging to Porto Santo, who complains of having gone without food for several hours.

On May 8th 2023 we had a flight between Gran Canaria and Madeira (NT912) with boarding at 3:45 pm. For meteorological reasons, the plane did not land and was diverted to Porto Santo. We stayed at the airport without any kind of information until 22:00, when they informed us that we would be staying overnight at the Pestana Porto Santo hotel and that we would be given meals (dinner and breakfast).

I must point out that the Binter snack was only delivered to us on board at 4:30 pm and nothing else was provided. Upon arriving at the Pestana Porto Santo we were refused dinner, which had been guaranteed free of charge by Ground Force at the airport.

Pestana was demanding the payment of €25 per person to enjoy the dinner that would have been guaranteed. I remember that the last time we were given something to eat (a sandwich and a chocolate) was at 4:30 pm. Today, upon arrival at the airport, Ground Force was surprised by the reported situation and stated that when he made the reservation with Pestana Porto Santo, meals were guaranteed free of charge (yesterday’s dinner and today’s breakfast).

We managed to land now, but we have been without food and water since 6:00 am (breakfast time) until now, reported a passenger.

Several flights have been canceled and diverted because of the winds in the Region.

