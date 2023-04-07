Funchal harbor full with 3 ships and a large sailboat this Good Friday

The port of Funchal is presented this Good Friday with the ships ‘Sea Cloud Spirit’ and ‘Le Dumont D’Urville’, which arrived this morning, in addition to the ‘Seven Seas Splendor’ and the sailboat ‘Dar Mlodziezy’ which spent the night in Madeira.

The four ships are carrying 1,807 people, of which 923 are passengers and three of them are staying overnight in the Region, informs the APRAM.

The ‘Le Dumont D’Urville’ arrived from Fuerteventura, with 149 passengers and 116 crew. She will make a 32-hour stopover in Funchal, leaving tomorrow at 2 pm for La Palma.

The ‘Sea Cloud Spirit’ came from La Palma, with 119 passengers and 81 crew. She will stay in Madeira for 35 hours and leave tomorrow at 6 pm for the island of Lanzarote.

The transatlantic ‘Seven Seas Splendor’ which arrived yesterday, at the beginning of the afternoon in Madeira, coming from Kings Wharf, Bermuda, leaves the port of Funchal today, at 6 pm, bound for Lisbon, the last stop on the journey that started on March 21 , in Miami. On board are 655 passengers and 543 crew.

The sailboat owned by the owner and owner Gdynia Maritime University from Poland arrived yesterday, in the late afternoon, from Antwerp, with 144 crew members. She leaves Madeira next Sunday, at 3 pm, returning to Antwerp, after a 92-hour stopover in Madeira.

