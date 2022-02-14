Jacinto Serrão strange concealment of information regarding the Curral das Freiras cable car

The Parliamentary Group of the Socialist Party denounced, today, the concealment of information by the Regional Government in relation to the project to build the cable car at Curral das Freiras.

At a press conference held at the Boca da Corrida viewpoint, a point that will be connected to the Montado do Paredão by the aforementioned aerial cable, deputy Jacinto Serrão defended the need for transparency on the part of the Regional Government in relation to this process, warning that the construction of the cable car implies an intervention in protected areas.

In his view, this “needs careful environmental impact studies”, as well as economic impact studies “to know if a project that is said to be of a private nature is really of interest to the population”.

The parliamentarian stated that almost a year ago the Regional Government announced that the project would go ahead and that it had studies on the environmental, economic and social impacts of this investment, but added that, to date, no information is known in this regard.

Noting that this is a project that will have a cost of 31 million euros, he pointed out the fact that the Regional Government had announced that it was a private project, but, in the meantime, it was the executive himself who proceeded with the work to its implementation, namely expropriations.

“The aim is transparency and information about the process of building the cable car at Curral das Freiras. This information must be made available to parliament, opposition parties and also to the population, because the quality of politics and democracy is precisely at the basis of the transparency of political decision-making processes,” he said.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...