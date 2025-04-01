Tourists risk their lives on a closed trail

The dead 24 year old German who fell from Pico do Areeiro, is no deterrent to tourist stupidity.

Tourists continue to risk their lives on the hiking trails of Madeira Island, violating the rules, as is the case on the path between Pico Ruivo and Pico do Areeiro, according to a guide’s report to JM.

Despite being closed due to the fires in August last year, the path continues to be sought out and used by tourists, who go around the fence or climb over the barrier.

“There have always been walks on this island and there have never been any accidents. I think this is all to try to take photos for social media and risk their lives and those of others,” the aforementioned woman told JM, concerned about the dangerous situations that are currently occurring in the Madeiran mountains, as shown in the video we share here.

On the 27th, a young German national lost his life after falling from a slope at Pico do Areeiro, allegedly while trying to take a photograph. The ill-fated tourist, as reported, jumped over the safety railing and ended up slipping.

The rescue, in a dangerous area, involved a vast rescue device, with 13 operators and three wide-angle mountain rescue vehicles from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters (BVM), as well as a drone team and the helicopter from the Regional Civil Protection Service, in total 40 rescuers.

A few moments ago, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) announced that Levada do Furado, a PR 10 pedestrian trail – between Ribeiro Frio and Lamaceiros – will be closed on Thursday, April 3, for maintenance work. This is a place that tourists should avoid on that day.

From Jornal Madeira

