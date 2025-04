This weather front now passing the island will bring a polar airstream behind it, so it will feel a little chilly again at night.

The forecast holds for snow for tomorrow, Wednesday, the forecast quotes are ininteresting and snow could fall from 1400 meters.

The weather then remains unsettled for the foreseeable future. I know the forecasts show rain for every day, but we will have sunny and dry weather in-between, its not going to be wet and miserable all the time.

Like this: Like Loading...