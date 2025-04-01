PSP warns of new trends in editing and image generation with AI

They are all over the internet. Anonymous people and celebrities have joined the trend of creating images that resemble those of Studio Ghibli on the artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT. The Public Security Police warns, through a post on social media, about the risks of this trend.

He explains that new trends in image editing and generation using artificial intelligence (AI) may seem harmless, but not all applications are trustworthy. “By uploading your photos to unknown platforms, you may be exposing your personal data without realizing it.”

Risks include: unauthorized disclosure of images and personal information, misuse of your identity, and lack of control over where your photos are used.

“Before joining these trends, find out about the security of the application! Protect your privacy”, warn the authorities.

