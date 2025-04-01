Impressive easyJet flight stunt at Madeira Airport goes viral

An impressive go-around by easyJet flight U21869 from Bordeaux, captured live by Madeira Airport Spotting, has gone viral on YouTube.

The Airbus A320 encountered intense wind shear over the runway threshold on March 19, forcing the crew to perform a go-around with a sharp right turn, passing directly over the terminal and boarding gates.

The video, which has already been viewed more than 290,000 times, shows the plane fighting against the strong crosswinds on the island of Madeira, in a maneuver that required skill and precision.

Initially, according to the NewsAvia portal, some users doubted the authenticity of the images, speculating about the possibility that they had been digitally manipulated.

However, other records made by passengers and observers on the airport’s famous ‘spotting’ terrace confirmed the veracity of the moment, leading to its wide dissemination in specialized and generalist media, such as the one placed below.

