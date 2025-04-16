16 kilos of limpets seized in Porto Moniz

The Madeira Territorial Command, through the São Vicente Territorial Post, seized 16 kilos of fresh limpets yesterday, March 31, illegally captured during the closed season in Porto Moniz.

It was during a patrol action along the coastline, as part of the prevention and monitoring of fishing activities, that the Guard’s military personnel detected an individual catching limpets.

“After the approach, it was found that the individual had captured the limpets during the closed season, by diving near the coast. The action resulted in the identification of a 39-year-old man and the preparation of a report of administrative offence, with the facts being communicated to the Regional Directorate of Fisheries”, reveals the Madeira Territorial Command.

It also says that “the seized limpets were subjected to an examination by the competent entity which, after verifying that they were in good condition for consumption, were delivered to a social solidarity institution”.

The GNR recalls that “respect for closed seasons is an essential sustainable management measure, which aims to ensure the recovery of fish stocks, enhance the profitability of marine resources and guarantee the environmental, economic and social sustainability of fishing activity”.

From Diário Notícias

