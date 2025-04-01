Heavy showers forecast from late afternoon onwards

Today will be the best day this week, with plenty of sunshine before the rain arrives later .

The forecasts from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) for this Tuesday, April 1st, point to periods of very cloudy skies and light and scattered showers. From the end of the afternoon, periods of rain, which may be locally intense, especially in the highlands and in the western part of Madeira Island.

The wind will blow weak to moderate (up to 30 km/h) from the West quadrant, becoming moderate to strong (30 to 45 km/h) from the end of the afternoon, sometimes with gusts of up to 70 km/h, and up to 90 km/h in the highlands.

In the Funchal area, the wind will be light to moderate (up to 30 km/h) from the West quadrant.

As for temperatures, thermometers will vary between 15 and 21ºC in Funchal (14 to 20ºC in Porto Santo).

Regarding the sea conditions, on the North coast, waves from the Northwest are expected to be 1.5 to 2 meters, gradually increasing to 2 to 3 meters. On the South coast, waves will be from the Southwest with 1 to 2 meters.

The sea water temperature will be around 18/19ºC.

Like this: Like Loading...