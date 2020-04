Madeira again did not register any positive case of Covid-19. The total number of known infections thus remains at 53. Two of which have recovered.

The information was advanced a few moments ago by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos.

The 51 cases of patients infected with Covid-19 maintain their health status, according to Bruna Gouveia.

It is recalled that there is a patient hospitalized in intensive care at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça in critical condition.

From JM