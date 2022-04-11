Upcoming Concert – MAMMA Museum – 14th April!

Book your ticket on the link below and as always save 10% with the code MIN10 when booking.

http://www.bondingexperiences.com/products/john-coltrane-tribute-melro-preto-quartet

Time: 14th April – Thursday 7 pm

Ticket: 15€ pp and includes

1 Concert Ticket

1 Museum Tour Ticket

1 Welcome Drink

Estrada Monumental 14, 9000-098, Funchal – MAMMA Museum of Modern Art.

If you have not been to one of the concerts at MAMMA Museum this is a great space to explore and enjoy the music. Just over the road from the Pestana Carlton, its close to many of the hotels in the area and in easy walking distance from them.

