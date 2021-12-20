Baltazar Dias Municipal Theater prepares for bad weather

The Baltazar Dias Municipal Theater was already aware of the bad weather forecast for this last night.

In view of the orange warning issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, which predicts periods of rain, sometimes heavy, persistent and accompanied by thunder, the Theater, located on Avenida Arriada in Funchal, has placed wooden boards as security guard. and sand bags in the entry areas, in order to prevent possible flooding.

In March of this year, the space was flooded following heavy rains.

