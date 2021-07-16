These are four imported cases (two from the Netherlands, one from the UK and one from Italy) and 12 cases of local transmission.

It should also be noted that this Thursday there are 24 more recovered cases to report. The Autonomous Region of Madeira has 241 active cases, of which 92 are imported cases and 149 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, three people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, none of them in intensive care, while 66 people are isolated in a hotel unit.

There are still 128 situations that are currently under consideration by regional health authorities.

To date, the Region accounts for a total of 74 deaths associated with covid-19.

From Jornal Madeira