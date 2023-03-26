Renowned ‘Street Art’ artist will paint mural of Christopher Columbus in Porto Santo

Very soon, a mural of Christopher Columbus will be born in the Porto Santo City Hall building, which will be designed by Mr. Dheo, an artist known worldwide for his works of graffiti and urban art.

The unique and original mural, which will be related to the Age of Discovery and the navigator Christopher Columbus, who lived on the island of Porto Santo, will be executed on one of the outer walls of the City Hall building, which is located in Vila Baleira.

The work of art, which will be about 12 meters high and almost 8 meters wide, will cost the municipality more than 18 thousand euros, but promises to be one of the places that will sharpen the curiosity and fascinate the thousands of tourists who all years visit the golden island.

Although a certain date has not yet been defined for the painting to be carried out, DIÁRIO knows that it should take place in mid-May, and this week the 38-year-old artist will travel to Porto Santo to meet with the local authorities to define more details about the project.

Who is Mr. Dheo?

He is a Portuguese ‘street art’ artist, born in Porto, known for creating memorable murals, with strong themes, spread across various corners of the world. His most iconic works are in his hometown, but he already has paintings in more than 50 international cities, such as Miami, São Paulo, Johannesburg, Dubai or even in the Gaza Strip in Israel.

In 2020, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, he honored health professionals with the graffiti ‘Anjos na Terra’, in Vila Nova de Gaia, which was inspired by a nurse who was infected with the coronavirus. This work of his gained so much prominence that it became news all over the world, including newspapers such as the Financial Times, Euronews, The Telegraph or The Guardian.

“This is my sincere tribute to all health professionals and especially to those who are literally on the front line, fighting tirelessly against the unknown to save the lives of so many strangers. Thank you Nurse Sofia, thank you to all Sofias”, he wrote in the your social networks.

Some of his other works.

