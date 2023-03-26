YOUTUBER SPEED ​​CAME TO MADEIRA TO DISCOVER THE ROOTS OF THE IDOL CRISTIANO RONALDO

The famous North American youtuber and streamer Darren Watkins Jr., more like IShowSpeed ​​or just Speed, is in Madeira.

His YouTube channel has over 16 million followers.

Speed ​​is a big fan and enthusiast of Cristiano Ronaldo, having not even missed the game of the Portuguese national team against Liechtenstein, in Alvalade, after which he still spent time with João Félix and Rafael Leão.

And being in Portugal, the youtuber did not miss the opportunity to visit the land of his football idol.

And it is certain that his visit to the island is not going unnoticed, with several followers requesting photos with the streamer.

Among the places he visited was Campo do Andorinha, where he caused a stir and was surrounded by children, and Taberna Os Castrinhos.

