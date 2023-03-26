JPP DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR SUGARCANE GROWERS

This trade will die out over the years if those that produce the sugarcane are not supported. The price of the rum almost doubled in January if this year and still they are paid poorly, and the government do nothing, like with the Bananas.

JPP was present at the 17th edition of the Regional Sugarcane Fair and its derivatives, in Canhas, having heard the same complaints from farmers in this sector: “slavery of sugarcane producers continues” .

In this regard, Rafael Nunes reinforces that, under pressure from the JPP, the Regional Government gave in and, at this moment, the value has increased to 36 cents per kilogram, but, for the parliamentarian, a value that is still insufficient, “as the producers themselves refer” .

“Justice needs to be done and the producers ask for measures”, he stressed. “It is through the hands of these men and women that various products, ex libris of the Region, are possible from brandy to cakes and honey bread”. The deputy recalled that the value of brandy increased by about 40% the market value: “there are about 5 million euros that were not reflected in those who make this product possible, the farmer”.

“If this continues, several producers have already threatened to abandon the activity. At the moment, 42 to 45 cents is the fair minimum value that should be paid to sugar cane producers and that is JPP’s proposal”, he reinforced.

Rafael Nunes said that the JPP proposal aimed at increasing the amount paid to farmers to values ​​between 42 and 45 cents will be discussed shortly at the Legislative Assembly of the Autonomous Region of Madeira: “let’s see if the PSD and the CDS will comply with this ethical obligation to the farmer”.

“We will not give up, we will not give up until the Regional Government pays these farmers a fair amount, thus increasing their income and that of their families”, he concluded.

