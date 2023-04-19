MIUT’2023 will be broadcast worldwide

Madeira Island Ultra Trail (MIUT) has gained high international recognition for its organizational excellence, so this year, the organization in close partnership with the communication company BenefitSucess, will make the trail running event reach the four corners of the World .

“The 14th edition, which takes place this weekend, will feature a 12-minute magazine, broadcast on various international channels, such as BeIN Sports (United States of America, France, Spain, Egypt, Qatar , Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and North Africa), Dubai TV, FOX Sports (South America), ONE Sports (Canada), Abu Dhabi TV, thus ensuring a huge dissemination of the Madeira brand and the event itself”, he added. the race’s press office in a statement sent to newsrooms.

“It is an event that seeks sustainability and has a huge impact on the regional economy, with last year’s edition ensuring a direct impact of around €2,855,077, and a media impact of close to €1 million, in the most varied regional, national and international media, studies conducted by Press Power.

The MIUT organization has worked hard to minimize the environmental impact of the event, with several sustainability initiatives. Reducing waste and recycling, offering sustainable transport options and launching a project to support reforestation efforts on Madeira Island are some of the sustainable practices applied by the organization. The event is an example for other sports competitions, having implemented initiatives such as the elimination of plastic cups in supplies and the reduction of plastic packaging in gifts intended for participants, among other initiatives.

MIUT is a unique and excellent event that promotes Madeira as a tourist destination of choice for sports and nature lovers. Its realization is a joint effort of many people and entities, who work tirelessly to ensure that the event runs smoothly and with the quality that is already recognized. As always, the organization counts on the collaboration of the entire public to guarantee another edition of excellence.”

There will be around 3000 athletes, 750 volunteers, to which we add PSP agents, forest rangers, IFCN elements, doctors, firefighters, nurses, physiotherapists, Civil Protection professionals, drivers, among others, accounting for around 4500 people involved, in what is the biggest sporting event in the region. The routes of the five MIUT races cross the island from one end to the other, crossing the municipalities of Porto Moniz, Calheta, Ponta do Sol, Ribeira Brava, São Vicente, Santana, Câmara de Lobos, Funchal, Santa Cruz and Machico.

From Diário Notícias