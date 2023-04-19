Pestana Group sets record in 2022 with profit exceeding 100 million euros and revenues of 453 million

The Pestana group’s profit exceeded 100 million euros last year and revenues reached 453 million euros, “the best year ever” for the company, said today the executive president (CEO), José Theotónio.

The year 2022 was the “best year ever” in financial terms, surpassing the figures for 2019, added the manager, at a meeting with journalists, in Lisbon.

Turnover reached 453 million euros last year, which corresponds to an increase of “8% compared to 2019 and more than 50% compared to 2021”, added the CEO.

The net result amounted to 109.5 million euros, “38% more” than the previous “best year”, which was 2019, when it reached 79.4 million euros, he continued.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 200 million euros, 24% more than in 2019.

“These are very good results for the group”, stated José Theotónio.

From Diário Notícias

