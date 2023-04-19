Naked man at Cascata dos Anjos sparks outrage

The photograph of a naked man at Cascata dos Anjos, in Ponta do Sol, is generating outrage on the part of some Internet users.

The man, apparently a foreigner, was photographed today bathing in the waterfall without clothes, in an area that is closed to traffic due to falling rocks.

From Diário Notícias

Also across social media this week has been many photos of tourists camping in places and lighting fires o the ground, leaving mess hanging there washing between trees, this being trees in Fanal a protected area.

Also a woman in a sexual act in public on Praia Formosa.

And also a tent set up and photographed in the airport.

Like this: Like Loading...