Casa do Povo de Santa Maria Maior, responsible for organizing the event Expo-Tropical 2023 – Subtropical Fruits and Flavors Exhibition, informs that it will open to the public tomorrow, with opening at 5:30 pm, an occasion that will be attended by Miguel Albuquerque, President of the Regional Government.

The event has a lot of musical entertainment and several exhibitors of Subtropical Fruits, their derivatives and flavors, starting this Thursday and extending until the 23rd, Sunday.

