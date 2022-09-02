CÉLIA PESSEGUEIRO: “THERE IS DANGER IN THE ANGELS WATERFALL”

In an interview with JM-FM, which can be heard this Friday, after the 12:50 pm edition of ‘Jornal da Região’, the mayor of Ponta do Sol warned of the danger of falling stones on Regional Road 101, in the Cascade dos Anjos area,

According to Célia Pessegueiro, “the municipality has already tried to close that road”, having even asked for an intervention by the Regional Government, as it did in Calheta or on the Tabua waterfront, before a tragedy occurs.

However, the mayor revealed that at a certain point the Madeiran executive hinted that he did not support the intervention on that road because the Ponta do Sol Chamber had not presented any project.

In the reaction, the city council explained that it did not present any project without first having the intervention of the LREC (Regional Civil Engineering Laboratory), an entity authorized to study that area and propose a type of intervention, with a view to minimizing the risk of falling stones that threatens the population and, on the other hand, not to question the Anjos waterfall, which is the main tourist attraction in that area.

From Jornal Madeira

I hope they don’t close this road, it needs resurfacing for a long time now, and the waterfall has been there for decades, so I’m sure making it more a safe is the option they should be looking at… To many old roads already closed on this island taking all the beauty away, but as always its the easiest and cheapest option….

