SANAS towed unpowered yacht south of Funchal

A vessel that was without propulsion and without a generator, about 14 miles south of Funchal, was today towed by SANAS Madeira.

As it turned out, the alert was given to the Funchal Maritime Search and Rescue Subcentre on Monday night. The patrol vessel left for the location to assess the situation, having verified that they were sailing, trying to approach the island.

In the early hours of this Thursday, SANAS Madeira was contacted to proceed with the towing of the French yacht with two masts. A vessel was activated around 8 am, which towed the yacht to the marina of Funchal.

On the boat were five crew members who, despite being tired, were in good health.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...