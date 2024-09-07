Albuquerque concerned about the lack of Air Force resources in Porto Santo

So he is only concerned after his partner in crime need hospitalisation. Unbelievable…

On the sidelines of the Estreito de Câmara de Lobos Harvest Festival, the President of the Regional Government stated that he is “very concerned” about the lack of Air Force resources in Porto Santo.

This is a situation that is dragging on,” stressed Miguel Albuquerque, adding that “the situation with the Air Force plane must be resolved quickly.”

The president of the executive reinforced that “the islands cannot be in a precarious situation in safeguarding human life, expressing that there is money for a lot of things, there has to be money to provide the Air Force with the necessary means for rescue on the islands.

From Jornal Madeira

