Madeira today registered 2 more positive cases of coronavirus. Altogether, 42 are infected with Covid-19 in the Region so far.

The information has just been conveyed by IASAÚDE, during the usual daily press conference to present the newsletter on coronavirus in Madeira, where the regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos and the vice president of IASAÚDE, Bruna Gouveia, are present.